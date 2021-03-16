Canton Working to Keep Skateboarders, Stunt Bikers Out of Centennial Plaza
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s like that first scratch on your new car.
The city of Canton is trying to keep skateboarders and others from using downtown’s Centennial Plaza, because the new, eight-figure facility is getting beaten up.
Riders are chipping concrete off low-level walls and leaving black marks as well.
The scuff marks should wash off.
Signs are posted prohibiting bikes, scooters and more.
Canton Director of Planning Donn Angus says they are installing so-called “skatestoppers” that should help prevent further damage.
There is a skateboard park at Schroyer Avenue and 9th Street SW.