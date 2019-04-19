Canton’s Gigi’s Playhouse to Hold Grand Opening April 28

Lisa Doyle and her son Nick were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of Gigi’s Playhouse.

the event will be held on April 28, 2019 From 2:00pm-4:00pm at the location, 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton.

GiGi’s Playhouse programs are a place for parents/caregivers to share ideas and network with one another. We invite caregivers to communicate their needs, questions and concerns with one another, and promote connections to be made in support of each other. GiGi’s programs embrace the family and help aid the development of a healthy, successful relationship between parents, individuals with Down syndrome and siblings.