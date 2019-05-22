CarGo Let Go By The Indians
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Gonzalez watches his ball after hitting a sacrifice fly off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Yefry Ramirez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Cleveland Indians designated veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment .
Gonzalez hit .210 in 30 games for the Tribe, and showed very little of the power they were hoping to see.
To fill the roster spot, the Indians recalled catcher Eric Haase from Columbus. Catcher Roberto Perez suffered a “mild concussion” in last night’s loss to Oakland and will take some time off.
Haase, 26, has spent the entire season to date in AAA Columbus, batting .245 (27-for-110) with 2 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 runs scored and 19 RBI in 30 games with the Clippers (.341/.564/.905).
He is currently tied for sixth in the International League in home runs and 11th in slugging pct. (.564). He has recorded 11 of his 13 extra-base hits against right-handed pitching (.966 OPS) and has batted .283 (13-for-46) in May with 4 homers and 6 RBI.
Over his 28 games behind the plate he has thrown out 48% of potential base stealers (13-for-27)