      Breaking News
Governor Makes Numerous Recommendations to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Carlos Carrasco Injury Update

Brian Novak
Mar 11, 2020 @ 1:14pm
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws a pitch during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carlos Carrasco underwent an MRI earlier this week after experiencing soreness to his posterior elbow following his start of March 3 vs. the LA Angels. 

The MRI ruled out any acute structural pathology and confirmed he is dealing with mild right elbow inflammation.  He underwent an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to be down from throwing a couple more days.

He will be evaluated regularly and resume throwing when symptoms resolve.

The Indians plan to re-assign the following 13 players today:

·       Pitchers:

1.       Angulo, Argenis

2.       Dowdy, Kyle

3.       Robinson, Jared

4.       Siri, Dalbert

5.       Stephens, Jordan

       Position Players:

1.       Collins, Gavin

2.       Clement, Ernie

3.       Garcia, Wilson

4.       Jones, Nolan

5.       Krieger, Tyler

6.       Longo, Mitch

7.       Marabell, Connor

8.       Tom, Ka’ai

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon