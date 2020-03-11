Carlos Carrasco Injury Update
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws a pitch during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carlos Carrasco underwent an MRI earlier this week after experiencing soreness to his posterior elbow following his start of March 3 vs. the LA Angels.
The MRI ruled out any acute structural pathology and confirmed he is dealing with mild right elbow inflammation. He underwent an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to be down from throwing a couple more days.
He will be evaluated regularly and resume throwing when symptoms resolve.
The Indians plan to re-assign the following 13 players today:
· Pitchers:
1. Angulo, Argenis
2. Dowdy, Kyle
3. Robinson, Jared
4. Siri, Dalbert
5. Stephens, Jordan
Position Players:
1. Collins, Gavin
2. Clement, Ernie
3. Garcia, Wilson
4. Jones, Nolan
5. Krieger, Tyler
6. Longo, Mitch
7. Marabell, Connor
8. Tom, Ka’ai