      Weather Alert

Carnage on Stark Highways: 22 Dead This Year, Up 38-Percent

Jim Michaels
Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 22 people have been killed on Stark County’s roads so far in 2021.

The fatality figure at this time last year was 16.

Stark County Safe Communities says they’re finding more drivers are undertaking risky driving behaviors, like excessive speeding.

They say they look at each and every fatal crash for clues on anything that might need to be addressed.

Last year, over 50-percent of fatal crashes involved either alcohol or drugs.

Also, the statewide fatality numbers are up 16-percent.

Popular Posts
Fatal Crash in Tuscarawas, Week's 7th Traffic Accident Death
Ohio, Neighboring State Troopers Target 'Move Over' Law This Week
Accused Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned Following Indictment in Disturbing Toddler Killing
Congressman Tim Ryan says we are in a race with China that we have to win
PFHOFV Official Says Village Buildings Start to Rise Over Next 12-18 Months
Connect With Us Listen To Us On