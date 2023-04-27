News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Carolyn Bryant Donham, At Center Of Emmett Till Death, Dies

By News Desk
April 27, 2023 1:06PM EDT
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant. Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 has died Tuesday night, April 25, in hospice care in Louisiana, according to a death report filed Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office in Louisiana. She was 88. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 has died in hospice care in Louisiana.

Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88.

According to a death report filed Thursday in Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office in Louisiana, Donham died Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana.

Till’s kidnapping and killing became a catalyst for the civil rights movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago after his brutalized body was pulled from a river in Mississippi. Jet magazine published photos.

