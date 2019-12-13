      Weather Alert

Carpe Diem Celebrates National Hot Chocolate Day on the Gary Rivers Show

Gary Rivers
Dec 13, 2019 @ 12:33pm

Cathy Wyatt, owner of the Carpe Diem Coffee Shop in downtown Canton stopped by the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to share some hot chocolate.

Why not? It’s National Hot Chocolate Day.

Gary was given a taste of some of her favorite hot chocolate creations— including one dubbed “Conquistador Chocolate”, named so because chocolate’s history is traced back to Spanish Conquistador Don Hernán Cortés, who brought the beans back to Spain following his conquest of the Aztec empire.

Hear the History Lesson and enjoy the interview:  

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole