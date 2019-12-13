Carpe Diem Celebrates National Hot Chocolate Day on the Gary Rivers Show
Cathy Wyatt, owner of the Carpe Diem Coffee Shop in downtown Canton stopped by the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to share some hot chocolate.
Why not? It’s National Hot Chocolate Day.
Gary was given a taste of some of her favorite hot chocolate creations— including one dubbed “Conquistador Chocolate”, named so because chocolate’s history is traced back to Spanish Conquistador Don Hernán Cortés, who brought the beans back to Spain following his conquest of the Aztec empire.