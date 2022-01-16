Carroll Cattle Farmers Beat Supply Problem, Give to Foodbank
AMSTERDAM, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s tucked away in the southeast corner of Carroll County.
That’s where a beef cattle and vegetable farm has found a way to increase business and help people during the pandemic.
J and G Cattle Company is selling directly from their website to consumers in the region, avoiding supply chain issues.
The result?
Sales have doubled over the last year.
In appreciation for the boom in business, the company recently donated 300 pounds of beef to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.
With supply and other issues, the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank gave out seven million fewer pounds of food last year compared to 2020.