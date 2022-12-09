Carroll Indictment Names Three from Village School District, Alleging ‘Theft in Office’

Dr David Quattrochi (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Shocking news out of Carrollton.

Two Carrollton Exempted Village Schools officials and a teacher are facing a slew of felony theft in office-related charges.

Superintendent David Quattrochi of Steubenville had been suspended since October.

He turned in his resignation after the indictment was handed up.

And school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife, teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac of Carrollton are also charged.

The counts in the indictment include ‘having an unlawful interest in a public contract’ as well as ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’.

The Pozderacs are also being asked to resign.

=The school board is holding an emergency meeting Frioday afternoon.