Carrollton High School Student Dies in Fire

An 18-year old Carrollton High School Student is dead from a fire Saturday night.

Flames broke out in a house on Andora Road just before midnight. When firefighters got there the house was engulfed. Firefighters went inside and found Aiden McNutt. He was a Senior at Carrollton High School and a membre of the wrestling and track teams. A woman in the house injured her hand. They say a wood burner caused the fire. No other details have been released.