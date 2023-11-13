News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Carrollton High School Student Dies in Fire

By Pam Cook
November 13, 2023 8:14AM EST
Carrollton High School Student Dies in Fire
An 18-year old Carrollton High School Student is dead from a fire Saturday night.

Flames broke out in a house on Andora Road just before midnight. When firefighters got there the house was engulfed. Firefighters went inside and found Aiden McNutt. He was a Senior at Carrollton High School and a membre of the wrestling and track teams. A woman in the house injured her hand. They say a wood burner caused the fire. No other details have been released.

