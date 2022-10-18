News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2022 4:57AM EDT
Share
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
Dr David Quattrochi (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK that investigation.

No word on why the move was made.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal