Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

Dr David Quattrochi (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK that investigation.

No word on why the move was made.