Carrollton Woman Faces Charge in December Fatal Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old Carrollton woman faces a vehicular manslaughter charge.
That, from a fatal December crash in northeast Tuscarawas County that killed her passenger.
Alexis Snair’s case is in the New Philadelphia Municipal Court.
The state patrol says she went through a stop sign on New Cumberland Road at Route 212 and was struck by a car on 212.
40-year-old Nicole Hunt who has a Canton address died as a result of that accident.