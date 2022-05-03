      Weather Alert

Carrollton Woman Faces Charge in December Fatal Crash

Jim Michaels
May 3, 2022 @ 4:49am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old Carrollton woman faces a vehicular manslaughter charge.

That, from a fatal December crash in northeast Tuscarawas County that killed her passenger.

Alexis Snair’s case is in the New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

The state patrol says she went through a stop sign on New Cumberland Road at Route 212 and was struck by a car on 212.

40-year-old Nicole Hunt who has a Canton address died as a result of that accident.

