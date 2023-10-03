News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Carrollton Woman Killed in Paris Motorcycle Crash

By Jim Michaels
October 3, 2023 8:55AM EDT
Share
Carrollton Woman Killed in Paris Motorcycle Crash
Getty Images

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carrollton woman is dead following an accident on Route 172 in Paris Township late Monday afternoon.

She was a passenger on her husband’s motorcycle which crashed.

The State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Zetta Bennett died at the hospital while being treated for critical injuries.

Her husband John was treated and released.

The bike went down on the pavement on 172 at Robertsville Avenue SE.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
4

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
5

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash