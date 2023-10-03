Carrollton Woman Killed in Paris Motorcycle Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carrollton woman is dead following an accident on Route 172 in Paris Township late Monday afternoon.

She was a passenger on her husband’s motorcycle which crashed.

The State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Zetta Bennett died at the hospital while being treated for critical injuries.

Her husband John was treated and released.

The bike went down on the pavement on 172 at Robertsville Avenue SE.