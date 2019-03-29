Carry a Gun with no Permit in Ohio?

The Ohio house is considering passing a bill that would allow all law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit.

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting the so-called “constitutional carry” bill would allow anyone 21 and over, who is not disqualified by federal law, to carry a hidden gun without getting a concealed carry permit.

Currently, Ohio residents can only carry a concealed weapon after obtaining a permit, passing a background check and completing eight hours of training.

The legislation would not be restricted to handguns, but also allow residents to conceal and carry long guns, such as rifles and shotguns.

House Bill 174 was introduced Wednesday by Republican Representatives Ron Hood of Ashville and Tom Brinkman of Cincinnati.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Governor Mike DeWine supports this bill.

This story from the Columbus Dispatch