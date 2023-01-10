Casino Control Working With Sports Betting Operators on Ad Content

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission cannot limit the amount of advertising the sports betting companies do.

But the state law gives them control over the content.

And what’s different about Ohio’s law: the Problem Gambling Helpline number must be conspicuous.

It can’t be buried in the ad.

Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler says they’re working with the companies so they understand that.

The commission fined three companies $150,000 last week for violating that and the “free must be free” part of the law.

Schuler says casinos and racinos didn’t adapt to that part of their law right away, but now they’re on board.