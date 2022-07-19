Catholic Diocese: Priest Resigns as Pastor Amidst Investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A priest with the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has resigned his post as pastor of a Youngstown-area church.

This, after a third-party investigation determined that a claim of inappropriate contact with a minor was credible.

What Father Marian Babjak is accused of doing did not raise to the level of sexual abuse though, according to the diocese.

He’ll be evaluated for possible future active ministry.

He was pastor of Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers.