News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Catholic Diocese to Drop Newspaper, Add Magazine-Style, Web Publications

By Jim Michaels
November 21, 2022 5:53AM EST
Share
Catholic Diocese to Drop Newspaper, Add Magazine-Style, Web Publications
Youngstown Catholic Bishop David Bonnar (Courtesy Diocese of Youngstown)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The biweekly newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown for 77 years is about to become a victim of the times.

The last Catholic Exponent will be delivered in February, with the news of the six-county diocese to be found in a combined publication/website-style tool to be known as the Catholic Echo starting in the Spring.

The magazine-style printed publication will be delivered to Catholic homes about ten times per year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
3

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
4

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
5

ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race