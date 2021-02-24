Cavaliers Release Second-Half Regular Season Schedule
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
OFFICIAL CLEVELAND CAVALIERS RELEASE
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the Second Half of the 2020-21 NBA regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner. Cleveland’s Second Half schedule tips off on Friday, March 12 with a road contest at New Orleans. The team will complete a three-game road trip at New Orleans, Atlanta and Miami before hosting the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. in their first home game of the Second Half. The Cavaliers are slated to play 36 games in the Second Half schedule, including 17 home contests. Cleveland will also host seven weekend dates at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse comprised of three Friday games (March 19 vs. San Antonio, April 9 vs. Toronto and April 30 vs. Washington), one Saturday game (May 1 vs. Miami) and three Sunday games (March 21 vs. Toronto, April 11 vs. New Orleans and May 9 vs. Dallas).
Highlights of the home schedule in the Second Half of the season include the St. Patrick’s Day matchup with the Boston Celtics on March 17, a visit from the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on May 1 and a Mother’s Day home game versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 9. Cleveland will host the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers in back-to-back home games on May 4 and 5, in addition to back-to-back home meetings versus the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings (March 21 and 22), Washington Wizards and Miami Heat (April 30 and May 1) and Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers (May 9 and 10). During the 19-game road schedule of the Second Half, notable matchups for the Cavaliers will include the Los Angeles Lakers (March 26), Miami Heat (March 16 and April 3), Utah Jazz (March 29) and Brooklyn Nets (May 16). The away contest against the Nets on May 16 will mark the final game of the Cavaliers’ 2020-21 regular season schedule.
Other ‘stats’ on the Second Half of the 2020-21 schedule include:
-
Nine sets of back-to-back games, including three road-home sets (March 16-17, April 8-9 and April 14-15), four home-home sets (March 21-22, April 30-May 1, May 4-5 and May 9-10) and two road-road sets (March 26-27 and April 25-26).
-
Five consecutive home games over eight days from April 28-May 5, four straight home contests from March 17-22, three straight home games from May 9-12 and a two-game homestand from April 9-11.
-
Cleveland’s longest road trip spans four games over six days from March 24-29 at Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento and Utah. The team also has three three-game road trips from March 12-16, April 3-8 and April 23-26.
-
The Cavaliers will play 11 Second Half games in March (four home), 16 games in April (seven home) and nine games in May (six home).
-
Of the 36 games in the Second Half schedule, Cleveland will play 22 Eastern Conference opponents and 14 Western Conference opponents.
-
The Cavaliers’ final home game of the 2020-21 regular season will be May 12 versus Boston at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
All Cavaliers games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM and WMMS 100.7 FM radio, as well as WNZN 89.1 FM Spanish radio, and FOX Sports Ohio TV.
TICKET INFORMATION
A limited number of single game tickets for the second half of the season will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Cavs.com/Schedule.
Fans can also take advantage of an 8-Game Plan or 16-Game Plan to save up to 25% off single game ticket pricing. These special ticket packages will go on sale on Monday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Cavs.com/Tickets.
All tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.
ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION
Extensive health and safety protocols will continue to be in place for fans attending games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The FieldHouse has received industry-leading certifications from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) and the International WELL Building institute. The FieldHouse has worked closely with the State of Ohio, as well as leading industry experts, local authorities, and in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic, to create the safest environment possible for everyone who visits. For additional details on all health and safety measures being taken at the FieldHouse, fans can visit www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.