Cavaliers Return To Last Place Following Loss To Memphis

Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic (41) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) struggle for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

What some Cleveland Cavaliers fans may see as a good sign for the future, the team dropped to an NBA worst 8-27 following their 95-87 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

The Cavaliers never led in the game, scoring just nine 1st quarter points after missing their first 12 shots.

If the Cavs finish with the worst record in the NBA, they will obviously have the best odds to receive the #1 pick in the next NBA Draft, and would likely land Duke freshman superstar Zion Williamson.

The Phoenix Suns, with an overtime win last night, “improved” to 9-26. The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks also have records of 9-26.