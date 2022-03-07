Cavaliers Update On Jarrett Allen Injuries
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with teammates during player introductions prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 08, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
OFFICIAL CAVALIERS RELEASE
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen left Sunday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first quarter versus Toronto with a left quad contusion and did not return to action. He was later diagnosed with a left middle finger injury. A CT Scan administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a fracture and he will undergo additional evaluation and treatment. No timetable has been set for his return to basketball activities and his status will be updated as appropriate.