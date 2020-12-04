Cavs 20-21 Regular Season Schedule Is Here
Portland Trail Blazers Steve Blake, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova (8), from Australia, during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the 2020-21 regular season at home on December 23rd against the Charlotte Hornets.
Former Cavs LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are both scheduled to return to “The Land” in January.
Kyrie, Kevin Durant and the Nets are set to play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 22nd, while LeBron and the world champion Lakers are set to play in Cleveland on January 25th.
The NBA released it’s first half schedule for all 30 teams on Friday and you can click the link below to see the Cavs schedule –
20-21 Cavs Printable Schedule