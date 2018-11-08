Cavs 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniforms Are Here

“The new City Edition uniform tells the story about The Land that we love – Cleveland,” said Cavaliers CMO Tracy Marek. “Collaborating on design with Nike is always a great opportunity, and to work with Destination Cleveland to represent the city’s brand on our uniform is something that is very special and unique for any team. We know the players and our fans will wear the Cleveland City Edition with pride.” “Pride in Cleveland has been higher in the past few years due in large part to the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship, and the Cavaliers decision to feature Destination Cleveland’s script wordmark on the 2018-19 City Edition jersey says so much about the team’s commitment to being champions of the city as well as on the court,” said Colette Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Destination Cleveland. The team will wear the alternate uniform during six home games this season. In addition to its November 13th debut, fans can look forward to these upcoming City Edition games: Friday, December 7 vs. Sacramento Kings 7:30 p.m. (Destination Cleveland “Cleveland” script desk sign giveaway)

Sunday, December 23 vs. Chicago Bulls 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 26 vs. Boston Celtics 7:00 p.m. Cavs and Nike City Edition Uniform Design