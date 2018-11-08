Cavs 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniforms Are Here

|
Cavaliers Introduce 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition
Uniform and Court
Bold Colors Represent the Vibrancy of Cleveland Today
Design Features Destination Cleveland’s Iconic “Cleveland” Script Wordmark
Details Accentuate the Great Lake Erie and Pay Homage to 1994
|
|
|
“The new City Edition uniform tells the story about The Land that we love – Cleveland,” said Cavaliers CMO Tracy Marek. “Collaborating on design with Nike is always a great opportunity, and to work with Destination Cleveland to represent the city’s brand on our uniform is something that is very special and unique for any team. We know the players and our fans will wear the Cleveland City Edition with pride.”
“Pride in Cleveland has been higher in the past few years due in large part to the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship, and the Cavaliers decision to feature Destination Cleveland’s script wordmark on the 2018-19 City Edition jersey says so much about the team’s commitment to being champions of the city as well as on the court,” said Colette Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Destination Cleveland.
The team will wear the alternate uniform during six home games this season. In addition to its November 13th debut, fans can look forward to these upcoming City Edition games:
Cavs and Nike City Edition Uniform Design
|
|
Bold colors symbolize the energy between a city and team deeply connected by pride, spirit and optimistic forward motion. Vibrant orange and blue are a nod to the uniform the Cavaliers wore in 1994 during their first season in the new arena when they returned home to downtown Cleveland, which helped stimulate a new era of development and renaissance for the City. Over two decades later, the relationship between the City and the Cavs is forged in common purpose— to continue the momentum of growth and the championship journey with drive, determination and grit.
Integral to the design of the uniform is the symbolism of one of Northeast Ohio’s most valuable resources. The wave pattern splitting the orange and blue across the chest represents Lake Erie and the power and energy generated from this body of water that defines the shoreline of the City of Cleveland. A force of nature, The Great Lake Erie symbolizes the perseverance and fortitude of a community of people who stand strong together and proudly call themselves “Clevelanders.”
The jock tag on the lower left of the jersey reads “1 OUT OF 5 GREATS,” in reference that Lake Erie is one of the five Great Lakes.
The back of the jersey features the player name and number in a white font, and a small square patch on the back-center collar that displays the number “1” positioned inside of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the Cavaliers NBA Championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA Championship.
|
The shorts feature the letters CLE at the center of the waistband, the popular abbreviation taken from the Cleveland script wordmark. The Cavaliers “C” logo, in white and outlined in blue and orange to create a three-dimensional appearance, is prominently featured on the right leg, and under the ventilation flap is an icon of the Great Lakes. An outline of the wave on the left leg of the shorts provides another splash of color separation between the blue and orange colors.
|
City Edition “Cleveland” Homecourt
A specially-designed City Edition court has been created exclusively to complement the team’s uniforms during the six designated theme games that will be broadcast across the region and beyond. The Cleveland script wordmark, developed by Destination Cleveland to increase the city’s visibility and celebrate everything the region has to offer, will be displayed at center court.
The natural maple hardwood floor is bordered with a two-toned orange and blue perimeter and is accented by the wave pattern featured in the City Edition design. One lane is orange with blue accents, while the opposite lane is blue with orange accents.
The east sideline features the Goodyear wordmark on each half of the court with the NBA logo positioned at the half court line. Centered at the west sideline is the Cavs 2018-19 season call to action, “Be The Fight.” Each baseline displays the Cleveland Cavaliers wordmark and Quicken Loans Arena can be read on each half court.
|
High-res photos of the Cavaliers 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition uniform and court can be downloaded here.
Destination Cleveland Introduces “Come Back to CLE” Sweepstakes
“The new Cleveland City Edition uniforms help us to extend our pride beyond city limits, and Destination Cleveland is excited to launch a sweepstakes in tandem with the new jersey that aims to re-engage Clevelanders living around the country with their hometown,” said Jones.
Leveraging Clevelanders’ enduring support of their hometown sports teams and the use of the Cleveland wordmark on the 2018-19 City Edition uniforms, Destination Cleveland is inviting Clevelanders living outside of the region to enter a sweepstakes for a homecoming package, including roundtrip airfare to Cleveland, hotel accommodations for two nights and tickets to both the Cavs and Browns home games on December 23, 2018. Former residents interested in the sweepstakes can view full details and enter at www.ComeBacktoCle.com.
Cavaliers 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection
Available Beginning Tomorrow, Friday, November 9th
The Cavaliers new 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection features adult and youth player jerseys (with the Goodyear Wingfoot patch), hoodies, tees, hats, and more. The new collection will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 9th online at Cavs.com/Shop and at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena. Fans excited to update their Cavs wardrobe with the exclusive City Edition gear can take advantage of these special promotional times and offers:
12:00 a.m. (midnight) The 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection will be available online at Cavs.com/Shop. Shoppers will receive free Cavs swag with every order placed and a free pair of Cleveland City socks with the purchase of a City Edition jersey. There will also be free ground shipping on domestic orders over $75.
|
|
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena, offers a wide assortment of the latest Cavaliers merchandise including the exclusive Cleveland City Edition Collection. The first 50 fans to purchase a Nike City Edition jersey will receive a ticket voucher good for two (2) tickets to the Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. Members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team will be on hand to meet and greet shoppers.