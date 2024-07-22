Cavs And Mobley Agree On Contract Extension

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 26: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Daishen Nix #15 Jalen Green #4 and Usman Garuba #16 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers have agreed on a new deal with forward Evan Mobley.

Hoopswire.com’s Sam Amico and Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor are reporting that the Cavs and Mobley have agreed to a 5-year-$224 million dollar extension. With incentives the contract could reach $269 million dollars.

Mobley who is 23, was drafted 3rd overall out of USC in 2021 by Cleveland.

The 6’11 forward/center averaged 15.7 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per contest last season for the “Wine and Gold”.