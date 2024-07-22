Cavs And Mobley Agree On Contract Extension
July 22, 2024 9:37AM EDT
The Cavaliers have agreed on a new deal with forward Evan Mobley.
Hoopswire.com’s Sam Amico and Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor are reporting that the Cavs and Mobley have agreed to a 5-year-$224 million dollar extension. With incentives the contract could reach $269 million dollars.
Mobley who is 23, was drafted 3rd overall out of USC in 2021 by Cleveland.
The 6’11 forward/center averaged 15.7 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per contest last season for the “Wine and Gold”.
More about: