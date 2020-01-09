      Weather Alert

Cavs Beilein Apologizes, Says He Misspoke Using Term Thugs

Kenny Roda
Jan 9, 2020 @ 5:49am
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cavs first year head coach John Beilein had to apologize to his team yesterday for what he says was misspeaking during a film session. According to the coach, he was trying to compliment his team when he told them that they were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs”, but the word he said he meant to say was “slugs”.

For more details on this story, check out NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski’s article on espn.com or go to his Twitter account @wojespn for more info.

