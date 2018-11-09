Cavs-Charge Sign Guard

CAVALIERS SIGN ANDREW HARRISON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Andrew Harrison to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Harrison (6-6, 213) appeared in one game with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. He owns career averages of 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game over 129 games (64 starts) in three seasons with Memphis. Harrison also played in six postseason contests for the Grizzlies during the 2017 Playoffs, averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 assists in 19.8 minutes per game. The 6-6 guard out of Kentucky was originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 44th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player can spend up to 45 days with the Cavs.

In a related move, the Cavaliers waived Two-Way forward John Holland.