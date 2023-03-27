Cavs Clinch Playoff Berth

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 26: Evan Mobley #4 celebrates with Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Two droughts ended last night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse when the Cavaliers beat the Rockets 108-91.

First, with the victory, Cleveland clinched an NBA Playoff berth for the first time in five years.

Second, by grabbing that Playoff spot, the Cavs qualified for the postseason for the first time since 1998 without LeBron James on the roster.

With their fourth win in a row, the “Wine and Gold” improved to (48-28) on the year and currently is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with just six games left in the regular season.

The top four teams in each conference get homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Jarret Allen led the Cavs in the win over Houston with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 22 and Evan Mobely finished with 19.