Cavs Crushed By Celtics In Game 1

The Celtics took game one of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series destroying the Cavaliers on Tuesday night 120–95 in Boston.

The Celtics dominated the game, and only trailed one time in the entire contest at 23-21 in the first quarter. From there the Celtics outscored the Cavs 99-72.

Jaylen Brown led the Celts with 32 points, while teammate Derrick White added 25.

Donovan Mitchell threw in a game high 33 points, but didn’t get much help from his Cavalier teammates.

Evan Mobley did score 17 points, but 10 of those came during fourth-quarter garbage time when the game was already decided.

Boston now leads the series (1-0) with game two to be played Thursday night in “Beantown” at 7PM.

You can listen to the game on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.