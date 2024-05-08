News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cavs Crushed By Celtics In Game 1

By Kenny Roda
May 8, 2024 12:21AM EDT
Share
Cavs Crushed By Celtics In Game 1
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 07: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Celtics took game one of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series destroying the Cavaliers on Tuesday night 120–95 in Boston.

The Celtics dominated the game, and only trailed one time in the entire contest at 23-21 in the first quarter. From there the Celtics outscored the Cavs 99-72.

Jaylen Brown led the Celts with 32 points, while teammate Derrick White added 25. 

Donovan Mitchell threw in a game high 33 points, but didn’t get much help from his Cavalier teammates. 

Evan Mobley did score 17 points, but 10 of those came during fourth-quarter garbage time when the game was already decided.

Boston now leads the series (1-0) with game two to be played Thursday night in “Beantown” at 7PM.

You can listen to the game on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.

 

More about:
Boston Celtics
cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
3

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
4

UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated
5

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified