BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Jaylon Tyson #20 of the California Golden Bears shoots over Kobe Johnson #0 of the USC Trojans at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers, with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft selected Jaylon Tyson from Cal.

The 6’6 shooting guard/small forward led the Pac-12 in scoring last season with 19.6 points per game.

He also added 6.8 rebounds per game and 3.5 assists per contest.

Tyson shot 48.5% from the field overall, 36% from 3-point country and 79.6% from the free throw line.