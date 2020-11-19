Cavs Draft Okoro In First Round
Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) scores a dunk against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 80-68. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
With the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro.
A one and done kid, the 6’6-225 pound Okoro is known first for his defense. Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl said he believes Okoro can guard any position 1 through 5.
His scouting report says he’s an athletic, physical wing player, with a decent handle, can pass, has a high basketball IQ, but must improve his outside shot and become a better scorer. Only connected on 29% from 3-point range in college and 67% from the free throw line.
Averaged 12.9 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game in his only season at Auburn.