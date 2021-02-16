      Weather Alert

Cavs Game Postponed And Rescheduled This Week

Kenny Roda
Feb 16, 2021 @ 1:04pm
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(official Cavaliers release) 2-16-21

With the postponement of tomorrow night’s Cavaliers game against San Antonio, the NBA has announced that the Cavs have added a game Friday, February 19th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. Below is the release from the league.  

 

 

NUGGETS-CAVALIERS GAME ADDED TO SCHEDULE ON FRIDAY

 

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 – The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Denver Nuggets to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.   The Nuggets-Cavaliers game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game which was postponed earlier today.

TAGS
cavaliers cavs NBA Nuggets Spurs
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Summit Sheriff: Sex Sting Nails 17, Two from Stark
Super Bowl Streaker WON'T get Paid!
Stockdale Being Sent to Stark Jail Over Escape Concerns
Mistrial Declared in Case of Canton Woman in Shooting Death of Husband