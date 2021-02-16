Cavs Game Postponed And Rescheduled This Week
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
(official Cavaliers release) 2-16-21
With the postponement of tomorrow night’s Cavaliers game against San Antonio, the NBA has announced that the Cavs have added a game Friday, February 19th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. Below is the release from the league.
NUGGETS-CAVALIERS GAME ADDED TO SCHEDULE ON FRIDAY
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 – The National Basketball Association announced today that it will schedule the Denver Nuggets to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets-Cavaliers game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game which was postponed earlier today.