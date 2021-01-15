      Weather Alert

Cavs Games Cancelled At Washington

Kenny Roda
Jan 15, 2021 @ 3:16pm

(official NBA release)

CLEVELAND AT WASHINGTON GAMES POSTPONED

 NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 – The National Basketball Association games scheduled for Sun., Jan. 17 and Mon., Jan. 18 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers.

TAGS
cavs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Washington Wizards
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Township Bar, Others Cited for COVID Violations
Arrest Made in Canton Township Shooting Incident
Canton Police, Coroner Pull Body from Nimishillen Under I-77, May Be Missing Canton Township Man
UPDATE: Carjacker Killed When Stolen Vehicle Hits Tree