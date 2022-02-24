Cavs Garland And LeVert Out With Injuries
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Darius Garland #10 of Team LeBron drives by Devin Booker #1 of Team Durant in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
(official Cavs release)
Cavaliers guard/forward Caris LeVert will be OUT approximately one to two weeks with a right foot sprain. An MRI administered yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will be OUT tonight at Detroit with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.
