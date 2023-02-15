Cavs Go Green

(official Cavs release)

CAVALIERS SIGN DANNY GREEN

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Danny Green for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Green (6-6, 215), who appeared in three games this season with the Memphis Grizzlies, was traded to Houston as part of a three-team deal on February 9 before being waived on Feb. 12. Over his 14-year NBA career, Green has played in 822 games (709 starts) with Memphis, Philadelphia, L.A. Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland, owning career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.03 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest while also shooting .399 from the three-point line. Green has made at least 100 three-pointers in 11 of his 14 seasons and his 1,465 career three-pointers rank 14th among active NBA players. Additionally, he has appeared in 165 career playoff games (159 starts) with averages of 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes. His 165 playoff games are the 3rd-most of any active NBA player, behind only LeBron James (266) and Andre Iguodala (177).

A three-time NBA Champion with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers (2014, 2019, 2020) and one of just four players in NBA history to win championships with three different franchises (LeBron James, Robert Horry and John Salley), Green was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2017. The veteran forward was drafted 46th overall by the Cavaliers in the 2009 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at University of North Carolina (2005-2009), where he was part of the Tar Heels National Championship team in 2009.

Cleveland’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two Two-Way players. Green will wear jersey #14 for the Cavaliers.