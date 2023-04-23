Cavs Lose Again In New York, Face Elimination

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to maintain possession of the ball as Isaiah Hartenstein #55 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks defend during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks took a 3 games to 1 lead in the best-of-7 playoff series beating the Cavs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden 102-93.

Once again the Cavaliers had no answer for Jalen Brunson who torched them for 29 points, while teammate R.J. Barrett added 26 more for New York.

The Knickerbockers also pulled down 17 offensive rebounds and forced 12 Cleveland turnovers.

Another reason for New York’s win was the continued poor play of the “Wine and Gold’s” Donovan Mitchell who scored just 11 points on 5 of 18 shooting, plus 6 turnovers. Mitchell shot a dismal 14 of 37 from the floor in the 2 games in New York and committed 12 turnovers.

After a horrible first half (1-5fg for 2 points), Darius Garland finished 23 points and 10 assists, as he brought the Cavs back from a 15 point deficit to actually take the lead in the third quarter. However Cleveland could not maintain that lead and lost for the 6th time in 8 total games against the Knicks this season, including an 0-4 mark at MSG. New York outscored the Cavs 29-22 in the fourth quarter.

A must win Game 5 or the season is over for the Cavaliers takes place Wednesday night in Cleveland, tip off is 7pm.