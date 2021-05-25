      Weather Alert

Cavs Lose Again

Kenny Roda
May 25, 2021 @ 2:09pm
J.B. to miss tonight's game with the Bulls

TIES BROKEN FOR ORDER OF SELECTION IN NBA DRAFT 2021 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 – Six ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm.

 

The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Marc Dieli, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

The results of the drawings:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-50) won a tiebreaker with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • The Chicago Bulls (31-41) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Sacramento and New Orleans, respectively.
  • The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.
  • The New York Knicks (41-31) won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks.
  • The Dallas Mavericks (42-30) won a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Los Angeles and Portland, respectively.
  • The LA Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, June 22 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, July 29.

Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm and the probability of being awarded the first overall draft pick for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm.

2021 FIRST ROUND

Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “Lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2020-21 regular-season games. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their probability of winning the Lottery are as follows:

Team

Record

Win%

Lottery Probability

Houston1

17-55

.236

14.0%

Detroit

20-52

.278

14.0%

Orlando

21-51

.292

14.0%

Oklahoma City

22-50

.306

11.5%

Cleveland

22-50

.306

11.5%

Minnesota2

23-49

.319

9.0%

Toronto

27-45

.375

7.5%

Chicago3

31-41

.431

4.5%

Sacramento

31-41

.431

4.5%

New Orleans

31-41

.431

4.5%

Charlotte

33-39

.458

1.8%

San Antonio

33-39

.458

1.7%

Indiana

34-38

.472

1.0%

Golden State

39-33

.542

0.5%

The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:

Team

Record

Win%

15. Washington

34-38

.472

16. Boston

36-36

.500

17. Memphis

38-34

.528

18. Miami (to Oklahoma City or Houston)4

40-32

.556

19. New York

41-31

.569

20. Atlanta

41-31

.569

21. Dallas (to New York)

42-30

.583

22. Los Angeles Lakers

42-30

.583

23. Portland (to Houston)

42-30

.583

24. Milwaukee (to Houston)

46-26

.639

25. LA Clippers

47-25

.653

26. Denver

47-25

.653

27. Brooklyn

48-24

.667

28. Philadelphia

49-23

.681

29. Phoenix

51-21

.708

30. Utah

52-20

.722

1 This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City.

2 This pick may be conveyed to Golden State.

3 This pick may be conveyed to Orlando.

4 This pick will be conveyed to Houston via Oklahoma City, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix or to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

 

2021 SECOND ROUND

31.

Houston (to Milwaukee)

32.

Detroit (to New York via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)

33.

Orlando

34/35.

Cleveland (to New Orleans via Atlanta)

34/35.

Oklahoma City

36.

Minnesota (to Oklahoma City via Golden State)

37.

Toronto (to Detroit via Brooklyn)

38/39/40.

New Orleans1

38/39/40.

Sacramento

38/39/40.

Chicago2

41/42.

San Antonio

41/42.

Charlotte (to Detroit via New York)

43.

Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)

44.

Indiana (to Brooklyn)

45.

Boston

46.

Memphis (to Toronto via Sacramento)

47.

Golden State (to Toronto via Utah and New Orleans)

48.

Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento and Portland)

49.

Atlanta (to Brooklyn)

50.

New York (to Philadelphia)

51.

Portland (to Memphis via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)

52.

Los Angeles Lakers (to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)

53.

Dallas (to New Orleans)

54.

Milwaukee (to Indiana via Houston and Cleveland)

55.

Denver (to Oklahoma City via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56.

LA Clippers (to Charlotte)

57.

Brooklyn (to Charlotte)

58.

Philadelphia (to New York)

59.

Phoenix (to Brooklyn)

60.

Utah (to Indiana)

[1] This pick may be conveyed to Chicago.

2 This pick may be conveyed to New Orleans.

Note:  Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between Lottery teams:  since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the Lottery is conducted (on June 22, 2021).

