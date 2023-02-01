Cavs Lose, But Mobley Wins

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 21: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 21, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers lost to the Heat on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 100-97.

The Cavs fall to (31-22) on the year, while Miami improves to (29-23) this season.

Evan Mobley led the “Wine and Gold” with 19 points in the loss and he got some good news about All-Star weekend.

Mobley, the second year player out of USC, was selected to play in the Jordan Rising Stars tournament for the NBA Sophomores during All-Star weekend in Utah.

This season Mobley is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds.