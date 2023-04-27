Cavs Lose Game And Series, Season Over
The Knicks dominated the Cavs once again on the boards and on the scoreboard defeating the Cavaliers 106-95 to win game 5 and the best-of-7 series 4 games to 1.
Jalen Brunson continued to have his was against Cleveland scoring a team high 23 points, while teammate Mitchell Robinson grabbed a game high 18 rebounds and 13 points. 11 of Mitchell’s rebounds were on the offensive end where New York completely dominated the Cavs all series long. R.J. Barrett also lit up the Cleveland defense for the 3rd game in a row, finishing with 21 points.
Donovan Mitchell led the “Wine and Gold” with 28 points, but was just 11-26 from the field and 3 of 12 from 3-poiint range. Darius Garland added 21 before fouling out.
What was an exciting and promising regular season with 51 wins and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, comes to a crashing and painful end losing in just 5 games to the 5th seeded Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Over the last 2 seasons the Cavs are now just (1-6) in Play-In and Playoff games.
New York moves on to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.