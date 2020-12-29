      Weather Alert

Cavs Love Out 3 To 4 Weeks

Kenny Roda
Dec 29, 2020 @ 2:26pm

(official Cavs release)

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left Sunday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason. Further examination and an MRI administered on Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

TAGS
Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Reported Deaths Jump in Stark,
Accused Plain Driveway Killer Indicted, Back in Court
Second Canton Pop-Up Virus Testing Event Nets Another 20-Percent Positivity Rate
Stark County Board of Elections: Great Experience with Dominion Machines