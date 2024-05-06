News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cavs Make NBA History With Game 7 Win Over Magic

By Kenny Roda
May 6, 2024 6:58AM EDT
CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers completed the greatest game 7 comeback in NBA history, rallying from 18 points down to beat the Orlando Magic 106-94 and win the series 4 games to 3.

With the victory, the “Wine and Gold” advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they will play the Boston Celtics in a best-of-7 series.

Donovan Mitchell again led the way with 39 points but got plenty of help from his teammates.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 and Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react after a play against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Caris LeVert scored 15 points, Max Strus added 13 points, Darius Garland with 12 points and Evan Mobley had a double/double with 11 points and 16 rebounds while also blocking 5 shots. 

It is the first Cavaliers playoff series win without LeBron James on the roster since 1993.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Game 1 versus the Celtics, who will have home court advantage, is Tuesday night in Boston.

You can hear that game, and all of the Cavaliers playoff games on 1480 WHBC.

Tip off Tuesday night is set for 7PM.

Here is the full Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Schedule for the Cavs and Celtics:

#1 Boston vs. #4 Cleveland
DAY DATE AWAY HOME GM ET TV / R
Tue 5/7 Cleveland Boston 1 7:00PM TNT
Thu 5/9 Cleveland Boston 2 7:00PM ESPN
Sat 5/11 Boston Cleveland 3 8:30PM ABC/R
Mon 5/13 Boston Cleveland 4 7:00PM TNT
Wed 5/15 Cleveland Boston 5* TBD TNT
Fri 5/17 Boston Cleveland 6* TBD ESPN
Sun 5/19 Cleveland Boston 7* TBD TBD

 

