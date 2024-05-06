Cavs Make NBA History With Game 7 Win Over Magic
The Cavaliers completed the greatest game 7 comeback in NBA history, rallying from 18 points down to beat the Orlando Magic 106-94 and win the series 4 games to 3.
With the victory, the “Wine and Gold” advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they will play the Boston Celtics in a best-of-7 series.
Donovan Mitchell again led the way with 39 points but got plenty of help from his teammates.
Caris LeVert scored 15 points, Max Strus added 13 points, Darius Garland with 12 points and Evan Mobley had a double/double with 11 points and 16 rebounds while also blocking 5 shots.
It is the first Cavaliers playoff series win without LeBron James on the roster since 1993.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
Game 1 versus the Celtics, who will have home court advantage, is Tuesday night in Boston.
You can hear that game, and all of the Cavaliers playoff games on 1480 WHBC.
Tip off Tuesday night is set for 7PM.
Here is the full Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Schedule for the Cavs and Celtics:
|#1 Boston vs. #4 Cleveland
|DAY
|DATE
|AWAY
|HOME
|GM
|ET
|TV / R
|Tue
|5/7
|Cleveland
|Boston
|1
|7:00PM
|TNT
|Thu
|5/9
|Cleveland
|Boston
|2
|7:00PM
|ESPN
|Sat
|5/11
|Boston
|Cleveland
|3
|8:30PM
|ABC/R
|Mon
|5/13
|Boston
|Cleveland
|4
|7:00PM
|TNT
|Wed
|5/15
|Cleveland
|Boston
|5*
|TBD
|TNT
|Fri
|5/17
|Boston
|Cleveland
|6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sun
|5/19
|Cleveland
|Boston
|7*
|TBD
|TBD