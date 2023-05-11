Cavs Mitchell Named All NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(official Cavs release)

CAVALIERS’ DONOVAN MITCHELL NAMED

TO KIA ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

BECOMES FIFTH PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY TO BE NAMED TO AN ALL-NBA TEAM

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced tonight that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team, becoming the fifth player in Cavaliers history to be named to an All-NBA team (Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving). It is also the first time in Mitchell’s career he has been named to an All-NBA team.

Mitchell (6-3, 215) appeared in 68 games this season (all starts) and averaged a career-high 28.3 points (7th-best in NBA), while shooting career-highs in field goal percentage (.484), three-point percentage (.386) and free-throw percentage (.867), to go along with 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.46 steals (14th in NBA) in 35.8 minutes. Mitchell also made 245 three-pointers on the season (4th in the NBA), marking a Cavaliers record for most three-pointers made in a single season. The sixth-year guard was also the only NBA player this season averaging at least 25.0 points and 1.0 steals while shooting at least a .480 field goal percentage and .380 three-point percentage. Mitchell recorded 13 games with at least 40 points during the season, marking the most 40-point games in a single season by a Cavalier and second-most 40-point games in the first season with a team in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain – 32 games with 40+ points in 1959-60 with PHI). His 13 games with 40 or more points already ranks second in Cavaliers history for total 40-point games, behind only LeBron James who had 51 games with 40 or more points with Cleveland.

Mitchell, the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice this season (Dec. 12-19 and Jan. 2-8), registered a franchise-record 71 points (22-34 FG, 7-15 3FG, 20-25 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one block in 50 minutes during a 145-134 overtime win over Chicago on Jan. 2., marking the most points scored by any NBA player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Mitchell also became just the seventh player in NBA history to record 70 points or more in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor and Devin Booker. No other NBA player in league history accomplished a 70-point, 10-assist effort until Mitchell’s performance. The 99 points Mitchell scored or assisted on were the second-most ever behind the night Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points on March 2, 1962 (104 points created).

The No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft owns career averages of 24.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.32 steals in 34.1 minutes over 413 games (405 starts) in six NBA seasons with Utah and Cleveland. This past season, Mitchell also became the second fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 three-pointers with his fifth three-pointer in Sacramento on November 9th and he also has the fifth-most three pointers made since entering the NBA in the 2017-18 season (1,203 3FGM). Additionally, he is the fastest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points and 1,000 career three-pointers, accomplishing that feat in his 410th career game on March 28 at Atlanta. His 28.3 points per game this season was the fifth-highest scoring average in Cavaliers history, and he became the second player in team history to average 28.0 or more points in a single season (LeBron James – 4 times).