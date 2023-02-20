News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cavs Mitchell Shines In All-Star Game Win

By Kenny Roda
February 19, 2023 11:39PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell made his first ever start in an NBA All-Star game a memorable one.

Returning to the city of Utah where he played his first 5 seasons in the NBA, Mitchell scored 40 points and handed out 10 assists in helping Team Giannis defeat Team LeBron 184-175 in the 72nd NBA All- Star game.

It was Mitchell’s 4th career All-Star game.

The only All-Star who shined brighter than Mitchell, was his teammate Jayson Tatum from the Celtics, who set an All-Star game record by scoring 55 points and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts with Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Former Cavalier Kyrie Irving led Team LeBron in a losing effort with 32 points and 15 assists.

