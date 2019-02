Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was wheeling and dealing again on Wednesday night engineering a three team trade with the Rockets and Kings in which the Cavs acquired Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a lottery protected first round pick from Houston in 2019.

In return Cleveland sends Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV to Houston and Alec Burks to Sacramento, while the Kings in turn ship former Cavalier Iman Shumpert to the Rockets.