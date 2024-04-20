Cavs Open Playoffs With Win Over Magic
April 20, 2024 5:04PM EDT
After losing 4 games to 1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season to the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers have already matched their playoff win total from a year ago after defeating the Magic in game 1 of the NBA playoffs first round match up, 97-83 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavs led wire to wire and were paced by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points.
Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley added double/doubles, Allen with 16 points and 18 rebounds, while Mobley scored 16 and grabbed 11 boards.
Darius Garland contributed 14 points and 8 assists.
Paolo Banchero lef Orlando with 24 points.
Game 2 of this best-of-7 series takes place Monday, April 22 in Cleveland.
Tip off right here on WHBC on Monday night is set for 7PM.
More about: