Cavs Open Playoffs With Win Over Magic

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 20: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from Gary Harris #14 of the Orlando Magic during the first quarter game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

After losing 4 games to 1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season to the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers have already matched their playoff win total from a year ago after defeating the Magic in game 1 of the NBA playoffs first round match up, 97-83 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs led wire to wire and were paced by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley added double/doubles, Allen with 16 points and 18 rebounds, while Mobley scored 16 and grabbed 11 boards.

Darius Garland contributed 14 points and 8 assists.

Paolo Banchero lef Orlando with 24 points.

Game 2 of this best-of-7 series takes place Monday, April 22 in Cleveland.

Tip off right here on WHBC on Monday night is set for 7PM.