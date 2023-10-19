Cavs Pick Up Evan Mobley’s Contract Option

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 26: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Daishen Nix #15 Jalen Green #4 and Usman Garuba #16 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CAVALIERS EXERCISE CONTRACT OPTION ON EVAN MOBLEY

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the fourth-year (2024-25) contract option on Evan Mobley, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Mobley (7-0, 215), played in a team-best 79 games (all starts) last season and averaged career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (9.0), assists (2.8), minutes (34.4) and field goal percentage (.554, 17th-best in NBA), to go along with 1.51 blocks (ninth-best in NBA) and 0.76 steals. Mobley was also named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team, ranking first in the league in defensive win shares (4.8), tied for first in contested three-pointers per game (3.6) and fourth in the NBA in total contested shots per game (11.4). Additionally, he recorded at least one block in 59 games (fourth-most in NBA) and his 119 total blocks were the sixth-most in the NBA. Mobley also helped the Cavaliers rank No. 1 in defensive rating (109.9) and No. 1 in opponent points per game (106.9). He finished third in the NBA in Defensive Player of the Year voting and became the seventh player in Cavaliers history to earn Defensive Team honors joining Jim Brewer, Jim Cleamons, Larry Nance Sr., Bobby Phills, LeBron James and Anderson Varejao. Mobley also registered a career-high 24 double-doubles and was one of only three NBA players this past season averaging at least 15.0 points on .500 shooting or better, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks (Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis). The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and a unanimous NBA All-Rookie First Team selection following the 2021-22 season, Mobley owns career averages of 15.6 points on .533 shooting from the field, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.58 blocks in 34.1 minutes over 148 games (all starts) in two NBA seasons with Cleveland.