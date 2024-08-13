Cavs Preseason Schedule Is Set for 24-25

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(official Cavs release) 8-12-24

CAVALIERS ANNOUNCE 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

TEAM TO PLAY FOUR GAMES OVERALL INCLUDING TWO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will prepare for the 2024-25 regular season presented by SeatGeek, the

organization’s official ticketing partner, with four preseason games, beginning on October 8 and concluding on October 18. The slate of games tips off with back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse vs. Chicago (Oct. 8) and vs. Indiana (Oct. 10). The Cavs will conclude their preseason schedule with two road games at Detroit (Oct. 16) and at Chicago (Oct. 18).

The Cavaliers 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule, including ticket options for both preseason and regular season games will be announced at a later date. Fans can create a FREE Cavs United profile to be notified when tickets go on sale and for regular season announcements. Fans can also follow @cavs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X as well as Cavs.com for ticket and broadcast updates.

2024 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

HOME GAMES AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE IN ALL CAPS

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Oct. 8 CHICAGO 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 10 INDIANA 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Chicago 8:00 p.m.