Cavs Preseason Schedule Is Set for 24-25
(official Cavs release) 8-12-24
CAVALIERS ANNOUNCE 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
TEAM TO PLAY FOUR GAMES OVERALL INCLUDING TWO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will prepare for the 2024-25 regular season presented by SeatGeek, the
organization’s official ticketing partner, with four preseason games, beginning on October 8 and concluding on October 18. The slate of games tips off with back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse vs. Chicago (Oct. 8) and vs. Indiana (Oct. 10). The Cavs will conclude their preseason schedule with two road games at Detroit (Oct. 16) and at Chicago (Oct. 18).
The Cavaliers 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule, including ticket options for both preseason and regular season games will be announced at a later date. Fans can create a FREE Cavs United profile to be notified when tickets go on sale and for regular season announcements. Fans can also follow @cavs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X as well as Cavs.com for ticket and broadcast updates.
2024 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE
HOME GAMES AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE IN ALL CAPS
Date Opponent Time (ET)
Oct. 8 CHICAGO 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 10 INDIANA 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Detroit 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Chicago 8:00 p.m.