Cavs Re-Sign Hood

(official Cavaliers press release)

CAVALIERS RE-SIGN RODNEY HOOD

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have re-signed guard Rodney Hood, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer to Hood on June 29, 2018.

In 21 games (11 starts) with Cleveland last season, Hood averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game. He was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade on Feb. 8, 2018. On the season in 2017-18, Hood averaged 14.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game over 60 contests (23 starts) with Utah and Cleveland. Hood also appeared in 17 playoff games (one start) during the Cavaliers’ 2018 NBA Finals run, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.

The 6-8 guard out of Duke was originally selected by the Jazz with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He owns career averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per game over 248 total contests (178 starts). He has appeared in the playoffs in two seasons, averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game over 28 postseason contests (one start) with Utah and Cleveland.