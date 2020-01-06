      Weather Alert

Cavs Update Kevin Porter Jr. Injury

Brian Novak
Jan 6, 2020 @ 3:11pm
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. holds his knee after an injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. Porter left the game due to the injury. Minnesota won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a left knee injury during the Cavaliers home game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

Imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff revealed a left knee sprain.

As a result of the injury, Porter will undergo a period of treatment, rehabilitation and evaluation.

His return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate. 

