Cavs Rubio Out For The Season
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 28: Ricky Rubio #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the third quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
(official Cavs release)
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left Tuesday night’s road game at New Orleans in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury postgame and a MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.
The veteran point guard was averaging 13.1 points per game and 6.6 assists per contest for the Cavs.