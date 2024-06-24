Cavs Set To Hire Kenny Atkinson As Head Coach Per ESPN
June 24, 2024 10:54AM EDT
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki, per his sources, is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers will hire Golden State assistant coach and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach replacing the fired J.B. Bickerstaff.
Atkinson posted a (118-190) record in 3-plus years (2016-2020) when he was the head man in Brooklyn and coached current Cavs players Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
The 57 year old New York native, has a (1-4) playoff record from when the Nets made the postseason in 2019 and was part of Steve Kerr’s staff when the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2022.
