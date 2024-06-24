Cavs Set To Hire Kenny Atkinson As Head Coach Per ESPN

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki, per his sources, is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers will hire Golden State assistant coach and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach replacing the fired J.B. Bickerstaff.

Atkinson posted a (118-190) record in 3-plus years (2016-2020) when he was the head man in Brooklyn and coached current Cavs players Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

The 57 year old New York native, has a (1-4) playoff record from when the Nets made the postseason in 2019 and was part of Steve Kerr’s staff when the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2022.