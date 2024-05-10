Cavs Shock Celtics In Game 2, Tie Series
The Cavaliers bounced back from a 25 point loss in Game 1 to stun the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last night in Boston 118–94.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.
Teammates Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert added 21 points each. Mobley also grabbed a game high 10 boards.
Cleveland shot 54% from the field overall and 46% from three-point range and defensively held Boston to 41% from the field overall and a dismal 23% from beyond the arc.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, but was just 7 of 17 shooting.
This best-of-7 series is now tied at (1-1), and Game 3 will be played Saturday night in Cleveland.
Tip off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is set for 8:30 PM.
You can hear that game, and all Cavalier playoff games on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.