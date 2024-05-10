Cavs Shock Celtics In Game 2, Tie Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 09: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers bounced back from a 25 point loss in Game 1 to stun the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last night in Boston 118–94.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Teammates Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert added 21 points each. Mobley also grabbed a game high 10 boards.

Cleveland shot 54% from the field overall and 46% from three-point range and defensively held Boston to 41% from the field overall and a dismal 23% from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, but was just 7 of 17 shooting.

This best-of-7 series is now tied at (1-1), and Game 3 will be played Saturday night in Cleveland.

Tip off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is set for 8:30 PM.

You can hear that game, and all Cavalier playoff games on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.